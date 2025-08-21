Europe demands Trump deploy F-35s in Romania to deter Russia - The Times

European countries are urging US President Donald Trump to deploy American fighter jets in Romania as part of US security guarantees to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by The Times, informs UNN.

According to the publication's sources, high-ranking European military leaders are discussing the deployment of American F-35 fighter jets in Romania, where NATO is building its largest airbase in Europe, to deter a renewed Russian invasion.

Currently, NATO conducts air policing missions over the Black Sea from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania, which was a hub for American troops during the Iraq War and is the most likely location for American aircraft. - the article says.

It is noted that in addition to American fighter jets based in Romania, European countries want guarantees regarding the continued use of American satellites for GPS and intelligence in Ukraine.

They want the US to commit to supplying Ukraine with Patriot and NASAMS air defense missiles to shoot down Russian attacks, as well as permission for reconnaissance aircraft to fly over the Black Sea. - the media writes.

The publication adds that on Monday, during talks at the White House, Trump ruled out deploying American troops in Ukraine, but said he was ready to provide "air" support as part of US security guarantees.

According to Reuters, US and European military planners are studying security guarantees for Ukraine after the war. The deployment of European troops under US command and possible air support from Washington are being considered.

