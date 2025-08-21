Europe demands Trump deploy F-35s in Romania to deter Russia - The Times

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
August 20, 03:55 PM • 16484 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 56162 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 37596 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 65066 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 236977 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 79626 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 74679 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 69839 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 231020 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 182092 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
65%
743mm
Popular news
Prosecutor on the funicular murder accused: committed domestic violence against his fatherAugust 20, 03:43 PM • 3560 views
Estonia agreed to send a company of peacekeepers to UkraineAugust 20, 04:54 PM • 5784 views
Ukrainians will receive free medicines for autoimmune and neuromuscular diseasesAugust 20, 05:02 PM • 4348 views
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of DefenseAugust 20, 05:07 PM • 13029 views
Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv08:48 PM • 11642 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 32240 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 56162 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 65066 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 236977 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 231020 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 22359 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 20535 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 22255 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 51552 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 62298 views
Actual
Pistol
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Diia (service)

Europe demands Trump deploy F-35s in Romania to deter Russia - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

European countries are asking Donald Trump to deploy American F-35 fighter jets in Romania. This is intended to deter Russia and provide security guarantees to Ukraine, and there is also talk of Patriot and NASAMS missiles.

Europe demands Trump deploy F-35s in Romania to deter Russia - The Times

European countries are urging US President Donald Trump to deploy American fighter jets in Romania as part of US security guarantees to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by The Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, high-ranking European military leaders are discussing the deployment of American F-35 fighter jets in Romania, where NATO is building its largest airbase in Europe, to deter a renewed Russian invasion.

Currently, NATO conducts air policing missions over the Black Sea from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania, which was a hub for American troops during the Iraq War and is the most likely location for American aircraft.

- the article says.

Meloni promotes security guarantees for Ukraine in a "light NATO" format20.08.25, 19:43 • 3376 views

It is noted that in addition to American fighter jets based in Romania, European countries want guarantees regarding the continued use of American satellites for GPS and intelligence in Ukraine.

They want the US to commit to supplying Ukraine with Patriot and NASAMS air defense missiles to shoot down Russian attacks, as well as permission for reconnaissance aircraft to fly over the Black Sea.

- the media writes.

The publication adds that on Monday, during talks at the White House, Trump ruled out deploying American troops in Ukraine, but said he was ready to provide "air" support as part of US security guarantees.

Recall

According to Reuters, US and European military planners are studying security guarantees for Ukraine after the war. The deployment of European troops under US command and possible air support from Washington are being considered.

Security guarantees: involving Russia in negotiations will negate all allies' efforts to protect Ukraine - FT20.08.25, 23:31 • 2376 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
The Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
White House
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
NASAMS
Black Sea
Romania
United States
Ukraine