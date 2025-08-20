Meloni promotes security guarantees for Ukraine in a "light NATO" format

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed a plan of security guarantees for Ukraine to European partners, which provides for a mechanism of collective support modeled on NATO. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, citing sources, Meloni's plan provides for collective security guarantees for Ukraine, but does not provide for its membership in the Alliance – which the material calls "NATO-light".

It would oblige countries that have signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine to quickly coordinate a response in the event of an attack on it, the agency's interlocutors explained.

Such a response could include providing Kyiv with rapid and sustained defensive support, economic assistance, strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and imposing sanctions against Russia.

The Italian Prime Minister was the first to propose providing Ukraine with security guarantees comparable to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective self-defense back in the spring.

Recall

