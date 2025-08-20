$41.360.10
Meloni promotes security guarantees for Ukraine in a "light NATO" format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed a plan of security guarantees for Ukraine to European partners. It envisages collective support in case of an attack without NATO membership.

Meloni promotes security guarantees for Ukraine in a "light NATO" format

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed a plan of security guarantees for Ukraine to European partners, which provides for a mechanism of collective support modeled on NATO. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, citing sources, Meloni's plan provides for collective security guarantees for Ukraine, but does not provide for its membership in the Alliance – which the material calls "NATO-light".

It would oblige countries that have signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine to quickly coordinate a response in the event of an attack on it, the agency's interlocutors explained.

Such a response could include providing Kyiv with rapid and sustained defensive support, economic assistance, strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and imposing sanctions against Russia.

The Italian Prime Minister was the first to propose providing Ukraine with security guarantees comparable to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective self-defense back in the spring.

Recall

The Chiefs of Staff of NATO countries met on August 20. They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, emphasizing the priority of a just and lasting peace.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg News
Giorgia Meloni
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Italy
Ukraine