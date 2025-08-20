Security guarantees: involving Russia in negotiations will negate all allies' efforts to protect Ukraine - FT

Involving Russia in negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine "will give Moscow an effective veto over efforts to protect Kyiv." This is reported by Financial Times, informs UNN.

The publication reminds that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Kremlin would not agree to proposals to resolve collective security issues without Russia.

Also, according to the Russian diplomat, "truly reliable security guarantees for Ukraine must be agreed upon with the Russian Federation and its largest ally - China.

Russia has stated that it will only agree to security guarantees for Ukraine that give Moscow an effective veto over any future efforts to protect Kyiv, which casts doubt on US efforts to mediate a peace deal - the publication writes.

The authors point out that Ukraine previously stated that it would not agree to Russia being given the right to obstruct other countries coming to its defense.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated following talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi that security issues cannot be resolved without the Russian Federation, and dialogue without Russia's participation is "utopian and a path to nowhere."

