State Department issues ultimatum on Panama Canal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued an ultimatum on the Panama Canal during a meeting with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino. This is stated in a statement by the US State Department, UNN reports.

It is noted that Rubio is on a visit to Panama on February 2 to discuss critical regional and global issues. In addition to the president, the meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Achey.

The US Secretary of State noted that US President Donald Trump has made a preliminary decision that the current position of influence and control of the Communist Party of China over the Panama Canal area poses a threat to the canal itself and is a violation of the Treaty on Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Facility.

He also stated that this status quo is unacceptable. In the absence of immediate changes, the United States will take the measures necessary to protect its rights under the Treaty.

Rubio warns of the risk of China closing the Panama Canal in case of conflict

The Secretary of State emphasized the importance of joint efforts to end the illegal migration crisis in the Western Hemisphere and thanked Mulino for his support of the joint repatriation program, which has reduced illegal migration through the Darien corridor.

Rubio emphasized his commitment to improving the investment climate and ensuring a level playing field for fair competition by U.S. firms. He also praised President Mulino's regional leadership for supporting a democratic, free Venezuela.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino saidthat there will be no negotiations with the United States over the ownership of the Panama Canal. He hopes that the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will allow them to focus on other issues based on common interests.