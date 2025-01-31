ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubio warns of the risk of China closing the Panama Canal in case of conflict

Rubio warns of the risk of China closing the Panama Canal in case of conflict

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32921 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that China has a plan to close the Panama Canal in the event of a conflict with the United States. Panama categorically denies the transfer of control over the canal to China.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that he has "no doubt" that China has a plan of action to close the Panama Canal in the event of a conflict with the United States, and that Washington intends to address what it considers a threat to national security, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

A few days before visiting Central America on his first trip abroad as the top U.S. diplomat, Rubio echoed some of President Donald Trump's concerns about Chinese influence on the strategic waterway in an interview with The Megyn Kelly Show on Sirius XM.

Trump, in his inaugural speech on January 20, again accused Panama of breaking its promises to finally hand over the canal in 1999 and of handing over its operation to China, a claim that the Panamanian government strongly denies.

He vowed then that the United States would regain the canal, but did not say when or how.

Rubio, a longtime hawk on China during his Senate career, pointed to the Hong Kong-based company that runs the two ports at the entrances to the canal on the Atlantic and Pacific sides as a risk to the United States because "they have to do whatever the (Chinese) government tells them to do.

"And if the Chinese government in conflict tells them to close the Panama Canal, they will have to do it," Rubio said. - "And in fact, I have no doubt in my mind that they have a contingency plan. It's a direct threat.

The Panamanian government categorically denies the transfer of control of the canal to China and insists that it operates the canal fairly for all types of shipping.

Earlier on Thursday, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino ruled out discussing control of the channel with Rubio during his visit to the country. "The channel belongs to Panama," he told reporters.

Panama's president says there will be no negotiations on ownership of the canal

While the canal itself is managed by Panama, the two ports on either side are operated by the publicly traded Hong Kong company CK Hutchinson, while other ports nearby are operated by private companies from the United States, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Rubio did not repeat Trump's promise to return the channel, but insisted that the US intends to address the issues raised by the president, saying that the current situation "simply cannot continue.

"I would say that the canal is already in the hands of the Chinese," he said, expressing hope that the problem could be resolved soon.

Addendum

"Critics have accused Trump of modern imperialism in his threats against the canal as well as Greenland, Denmark's semi-autonomous territory, suggesting that such rhetoric could embolden Russia in its war in Ukraine and provide justification for China if it decides to invade Taiwan," Reuters notes.

Some analysts question whether Trump is serious about what critics say would be a land grab, suggesting that he may be taking an extreme position in the negotiations in order to win concessions later.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
panamaPanama
donald-trumpDonald Trump
hong-kongHong Kong
taiwanTaiwan
denmarkDenmark
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

