Panama's president says there will be no negotiations on ownership of the canal

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has said that there will be no negotiations with the United States over the ownership of the Panama Canal. He hopes that the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will allow them to focus on other issues based on common interests. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

It is noted that Jose Raul Mulino tried to ease tensions at his weekly press conference on Thursday, January 30. He spoke of wanting to clear up confusion about China's role in the canal - a Hong Kong consortium operates the ports at both ends, but Panama controls the canal - and accused his predecessor of establishing diplomatic relations with China.

It's impossible, I can't negotiate. It's done. The canal belongs to Panama - Mulino said when asked about the channel's return to US control.

The president also said that the only thing he wants is to “get all the garbage off the roads, clean up the mess and be able to talk to the United States” on issues such as immigration, security and drug trafficking.

According to AP, Rubio plans to meet with Mulino on Sunday, February 2, and visit the Panama Canal. The newspaper also notes that it would be important for Panama to host the first foreign visit of a top U.S. diplomat, but the new U.S. Secretary of State will be there as an envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly proposed returning the Panama Canal to U.S. control.

In his inaugural speech, Donald Trump announced plans to regain control of the Panama Canal.

