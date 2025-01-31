Panama's president says there will be no negotiations on ownership of the canal

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 68448 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90127 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106377 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129333 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103376 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133778 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103718 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113398 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116970 views

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102039 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 47040 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117417 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 52606 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111962 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 68303 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129316 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133763 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165823 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155661 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19323 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23490 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111962 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117417 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139737 views
Panama's president says there will be no negotiations on ownership of the canal

Panama's president says there will be no negotiations on ownership of the canal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29668 views

The President of Panama has declared that negotiations on the return of the Panama Canal to US control are impossible. He hopes to discuss other issues of cooperation with the US Secretary of State during his upcoming visit.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has said that there will be no negotiations with the United States over the ownership of the Panama Canal. He hopes that the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will allow them to focus on other issues based on common interests. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Jose Raul Mulino tried to ease tensions at his weekly press conference on Thursday, January 30. He spoke of wanting to clear up confusion about China's role in the canal - a Hong Kong consortium operates the ports at both ends, but Panama controls the canal - and accused his predecessor of establishing diplomatic relations with China.

It's impossible, I can't negotiate. It's done. The canal belongs to Panama

- Mulino said when asked about the channel's return to US control.

The president also said that the only thing he wants is to “get all the garbage off the roads, clean up the mess and be able to talk to the United States” on issues such as immigration, security and drug trafficking.

According to AP, Rubio plans to meet with Mulino on Sunday, February 2, and visit the Panama Canal. The newspaper also notes that it would be important for Panama to host the first foreign visit of a top U.S. diplomat, but the new U.S. Secretary of State will be there as an envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly proposed returning the Panama Canal to U.S. control.

Recall

In his inaugural speech, Donald Trump announced plans to regain control of the Panama Canal.

The US is concerned about China's influence on the Panama Canal: what is happening29.01.25, 02:07 • 31328 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

panamaPanama
donald-trumpDonald Trump
hong-kongHong Kong
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

