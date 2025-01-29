ukenru
The US is concerned about China's influence on the Panama Canal: what is happening

The US is concerned about China's influence on the Panama Canal: what is happening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31329 views

A group of U.S. senators has expressed concern about China's growing influence on the Panama Canal. The US authorities are considering control measures, including possible fines for Panamanian ships.

A bipartisan group of US senators has expressed concern about China's growing influence on the Panama Canal, which is an important artery for international trade. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Panama Canal is a key element in the United States' trade, with more than 40% of US container shipments passing through it each year. This makes the region important to the global economy. At the same time, there are concerns about China's possible attempts to use its influence to monitor and even restrict access to the canal, which could disrupt the stability of trade routes. 

The US authorities are considering various ways to control the situation, including the possibility of imposing fines on Panamanian-flagged vessels calling at US ports. The senators are calling for increased cooperation between the United States and Panama to strengthen the canal's infrastructure and ensure its smooth operation.

Despite these calls, the situation remains complicated, as President Donald Trump's recent statements about his intention to “return” the canal have caused criticism and misunderstanding among Latin American countries, as this issue affects Panama's sovereignty as an ally.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
panamaPanama
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising