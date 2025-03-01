Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Federation launched a ballistic missile attack on the port of Odesa, damaging two merchant ships and port infrastructure. Two civilian workers were injured; the vessels were carrying grain cargo.
Terrorist country strikes Odesa port with a ballistic missile. This was reported by Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports .
Details
Tonight, enemy forces attacked the port of Odesa with a ballistic missile. Two civilian workers were wounded as a result of the attack and are currently receiving medical assistance.
The missile attack caused damage to two merchant ships. One of them is the SUPER SARKAS flying the flag of Sierra Leone, which was carrying more than 21 thousand tons of corn and soybeans; the other is the container ship MSC LEVANTE F, owned by a European shipping company and registered in Panama.
In addition to ships, port infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attack. This is yet another case of the occupiers striking at the civilian fleet. A total of 29 vessels have already been recorded as damaged as a result of such attacks.
Despite the threat, the Ukrainian sea corridor continues to operate. Since its opening, about 4,000 ships have passed through it, delivering 106 million tons of cargo to different parts of the world, including almost 70 million tons of grain.
Ukraine continues to defend itself against these attacks and at the same time remains an important supplier of food to many countries around the world.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that the invaders launched a ballistic missile attack on Odesa, damaging the port infrastructure and a Panamanian ship. Two port workers were injured and are being treated.
