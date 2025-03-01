Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launch a ballistic missile strike on Odesa, damaging port infrastructure and a Panamanian ship. Two port workers were injured and are being treated.
The enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Odesa, damaging port infrastructure and a Panamanian ship. Two employees were injured. This was stated by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
The attack damaged the port infrastructure and a civilian vessel flying the flag of the Republic of Panama, owned by a European company. Two men, port employees, were injured,
All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the victims.
Recall
On February 24, Russian attack drones attacked a suburb of Odesa. Port infrastructure, a private house and cars were damaged.