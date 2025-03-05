The US leader plans to regain control over the Panama Canal and purchase Greenland
Donald Trump announced the US's intentions to restore control over the Panama Canal through the purchase of ports by an American company. He also expressed interest in the possible annexation of Greenland to the US.
Details
U.S. President Donald Trump made several loud statements regarding the geopolitical ambitions of the United States. He stated that his administration is working on regaining control over the Panama Canal and has already begun this process. According to him, a large American company has expressed its intention to buy both ports located in the canal zone, which is of strategic importance for global trade.
Trump emphasized that the Panama Canal was built by the U.S. and is key to American interests. He noted that although the canal is currently officially controlled by Panama, its construction cost the U.S. significant financial resources and human lives, so America must reclaim this asset.
In addition, Trump expressed interest in the possible annexation of Greenland to the U.S. He stressed that the island has strategic importance for the American military and could become part of the United States in the future.
Recall
The Panama Canal was one of the most discussed issues by the new U.S. administration after Donald Trump expressed his intention to restore control over the facilities, claiming that China received preferences. The 82-kilometer canal, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, was built in the early 20th century by the U.S., but since 1999 it has been controlled by Panama through an independent body that ensures the neutrality of its management.
The leading party of Greenland announced the strengthening of the independence movement due to renewed U.S. interest. The party aims to conclude a defense agreement with the U.S. and achieve a "free association" with Denmark after separation.
