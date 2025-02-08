ukenru
Greenland says the independence movement is being spurred by US interest

Greenland says the independence movement is being spurred by US interest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31561 views

Greenland's leading party announced the strengthening of the independence movement due to renewed US interest. Naleraq seeks to conclude a defense agreement with the United States and achieve “free association” with Denmark after secession.

The renewed US interest has strengthened Greenland's independence movement and position in future negotiations on secession from Denmark, the country's leading pro-independence party said, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The Arctic island is set to vote on March 11 in an election where independence has become a central issue following recent statements by US President Donald Trump that Denmark should hand over control to the US because of Greenland's strategic value to American security.

Greenland calls early elections amid Trump's interest05.02.25, 05:37 • 102751 view

"Trump's statements and the new line from the US administration have definitely given the independence movement here more momentum," Juno Bertelsen, a candidate in the March 11 election for the Naleraq party, told Reuters.

Naleraq would seek a defense agreement with the United States and a so-called "free association" with Denmark or another country, possibly the United States, in the event of independence, Bertelsen said.

Addendum

Naleraq, Greenland's most active pro-independence party, seeks to exploit a provision in a 2009 law that granted the territory greater autonomy, including the right to negotiate full independence.

If this is approved, negotiations with Denmark will begin, although any agreement will require the approval of the Danish parliament and a referendum in Greenland.

The ruling Siumut party, which had previously viewed independence as a long-term goal, recently announced plans to hold a referendum after next month's elections.

Trump's comments triggered a political crisis in Copenhagen, where the government admitted that it had long neglected Greenland's defense. Last week, Danish lawmakers agreed to allocate about $2 billion to strengthen the military presence in Greenland.

Amid Trump's statements, Denmark invests $2 billion in Arctic defense, including Greenland28.01.25, 00:26 • 25310 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

