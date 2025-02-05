Greenland calls early elections amid Trump's interest

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede has called for a vote in the Greenlandic parliament on March 11, almost a month ahead of the legal deadline. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

According to the publication, Muthe Egede noted that Denmark as a country is going through an unprecedented and difficult time.

It is not time for us to split up. We have a great responsibility to our country, including opportunities for cooperation and meetings - the politician said.

It is expected that the key topic of the election campaign will be not only defense against the encroachments of the US president, but also the issue of the island's independence from Denmark.

According to polls, the majority of the population supports the idea of full sovereignty. Danish law stipulates that Greenland has the right to become independent if this desire is supported by the results of a referendum. At the same time, about 28% said they would vote against independence.

The survey also showed that 45% of people would not want independence if it negatively affected their living standards, which underscores that the path to independence remains unclear - The Guardian says in its report .

The island has huge untapped mineral resources and its economy depends on fishing and annual subsidies from Denmark.

EU leaders support the territorial integrity of Denmark and oppose US plans for Greenland. NATO proposes to increase its military presence in the Arctic region with the participation of its northern allies.

