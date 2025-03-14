The Trump administration asked the Pentagon to develop options for control of the Panama Canal
The Trump administration demanded the development of military intervention options to ensure US access to the Panama Canal. Trump believes that the canal should belong to the United States.
The administration of President Donald Trump has appealed to the Pentagon with a demand to develop military intervention options to ensure US access to the Panama Canal.
According to the information, it is about the need to prepare "effective military options" that guarantee unhindered US access to the strategic waterway.
Trump has repeatedly expressed his belief that the canal should belong to the United States, pointing to China's growing influence in the region. In particular, he has repeatedly stated the need to return the canal to American control, even hinting at the possibility of using force to achieve this goal.
However, the President of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, denied Trump's words, noting that the information about the beginning of US control over the canal is false. In addition, in February, Senator Marco Rubio visited Panama, where he met with Mulino. After that, Panama decided not to extend the agreement with China on the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
The Panama Canal, which was transferred to full Panamanian control in 1999, remains an important artery for maritime transport, particularly for container traffic between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. A significant portion of American trade passes through it, and it is an important element of geopolitical strategy in the region.