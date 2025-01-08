Mexican America sounds good: Mexico's president responds to Trump

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49918 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127310 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134936 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134013 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110654 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164020 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104449 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113951 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130510 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Mexican America sounds good: Mexico's president responds to Trump

Mexican America sounds good: Mexico's president responds to Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25144 views

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico. She suggested calling all of North America “Mexican America,” referring to a map from 1607.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday proposed renaming North America, including the United States, “Mexican America” - the historical name used on an early map of the region - in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to rename the Gulf of Mexico “Gulf of America,” reports UNN citing Reuters.

“Mexican America, that sounds good,” Sheinbaum joked, pointing to a map from 1607 that showed an early depiction of North America.

Mexico's president used her daily press conference to give a history lesson surrounded by old maps and former culture minister Jose Alfonso Suarez del Real.

“The fact is that Mexican America has been recognized since the 17th century ... as the name of the entire northern part of the (American) continent,” Suarez del Real said, showing the area on a map.

Regarding the Gulf of Mexico, Suarez del Real said the name was internationally recognized and had been used as a nautical navigational reference point for hundreds of years.

Trump wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”07.01.2025, 19:27 • 21738 views

Trump floated the idea of renaming the body of water, which stretches from Florida to Mexico's Cancun, at a news conference Tuesday in which he unveiled a broad expansionist agenda, including the possibility of taking control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.

Sheinbaum also said it's not true that Mexico is “run by cartels,” as Trump said. “In Mexico, everything is run by the people,” she said, adding that ”we are addressing the security issue.

Despite the altercation, Sheinbaum reiterated that she expects a positive relationship between the two countries.

“I think there will be a good relationship,” she said. “President Trump has his own way of communicating.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
panamaPanama
reutersReuters
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
pivnichna-amerykaNorth America
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

