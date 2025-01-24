Trump makes another statement about Canada: assures that the US does not need Canadian energy and cars

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100745 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109964 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112647 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134066 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104275 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103829 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121630 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74372 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116565 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 47276 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48363 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137128 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168441 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158106 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33679 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48363 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116565 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121630 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140834 views
Trump makes another statement about Canada: assures that the US does not need Canadian energy and cars

Trump makes another statement about Canada: assures that the US does not need Canadian energy and cars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31120 views

At a forum in Davos, Trump said that the United States does not need Canadian energy, cars, or timber. He threatens to impose a 25% duty on Canadian imports starting February 1.

US President Donald Trump said in a speech to world business leaders at the World Economic Forum that the US does not need Canadian energy, vehicles or timber, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

Trump also reiterated his threat to impose tariffs on the country, saying that this could be avoided if the neighboring country decided to become a US state.

"You can always become a state, and if you are a state, we will not have a deficit. We won't have to charge you duties," he said to gasps from the audience in Davos.

Trump threatened to impose a duty of up to 25% on Canadian imports, possibly by February 1.

Trump announces 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada starting February 121.01.25, 10:21 • 100512 views

The renewed threat of tariffs was met with deep concern by trade-dependent Canada.

But she also said she would consider substantial countermeasures, including a dollar-for-dollar response, if the Trump administration gets its way.

Approximately 75% of Canada's exports go south. In contrast, Canada accounts for a much smaller share of U.S. exports - 17% - although it is the second largest trading partner of the United States after Mexico.

In his speech on Thursday, Trump said that Canada "has been very difficult to deal with over the years.

"We don't need them to produce our cars, we produce them in large quantities, we don't need their timber because we have our own forests... we don't need their oil and gas, we have more than anyone else," he told the forum via video link from Washington.

Trump repeated the claim that the US trade deficit with Canada is between $200 and $250 billion. It is unclear where he got this figure from.

The trade deficit with Canada, which is expected to reach $45 billion in 2024, is mainly driven by US energy needs.

The North American automotive industry also has highly integrated supply chains.

Auto parts can cross the borders between the US, Mexico, and Canada several times before the car is finally assembled.

Trump also linked the tariffs to border security, saying that they would be imposed if Canada did not strengthen security on the common border.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly stated that everything is on the table in response to the imposition of duties.

Trudeau warns Trump about the consequences of imposing tariffs on Canadian goods21.01.25, 20:40 • 35867 views

This includes a tax or an embargo on energy exports to the United States, although some Canadian provincial leaders disagree with this response.

On Thursday, Trudeau told reporters that Canada's goal is to avoid US tariffs entirely, but it will "gradually" increase its retaliatory measures to ensure that tariffs are quickly lifted if they are imposed.

Canada is also positioning itself as a reliable trading partner and a reliable source of energy and critical minerals in the United States, lobbying U.S. lawmakers to avoid tariffs.

Economists suggest that US energy security depends on Canadian products.

According to a recent analysis by TD Bank economists, Canadian energy exports amounted to almost $170 billion in 2024.

Trump also said on Thursday that businesses should manufacture their products in the US if they want to avoid tariffs.

Tariffs are a central part of Trump's economic vision - he sees them as a way to grow the US economy, protect jobs, and increase tax revenues.

The new president has ordered federal officials to review US trade relations for any unfair practices by April 1.

Secretary of State Rubio to visit Panama after Trump's claims about canal seizure23.01.25, 22:57 • 29560 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
panamaPanama
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

