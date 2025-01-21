Trudeau warns Trump about the consequences of imposing tariffs on Canadian goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that if US President Donald Trump wants a “golden age of America,” he should not impose the promised tariffs on Canadian goods. This was reported by CBC News, according to UNN.

If Trump really wants to usher in a “golden age of America,” it will require more steel and aluminum, more critical minerals, more reliable and affordable energy sources-more of everything. Canada has all of these resources - Trudeau said.

He noted that Canada is a “safe and reliable partner,” but if Trump decides to impose tariffs against Canada, Canada will respond.

“All options are on the table,” Trudeau said.

Recall

In November, Trump announced his intention to increase tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China after taking office.

Yesterday, January 20, Donald Trump was sworn in. In his speech, he thanked the audience and declared the beginning of a “golden age” of America.