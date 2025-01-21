Trump announces 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada starting February 1

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 115508 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 109680 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 117678 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 119603 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 146510 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106405 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 146196 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104011 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113625 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117067 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 103006 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 128712 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 100120 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 104776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 102150 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 115508 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 146510 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 146196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 176237 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 165750 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 102258 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 104874 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 128794 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 126803 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 144631 views
Trump announces 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada starting February 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100510 views

Donald Trump plans to impose new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, and threatens to impose 100% tariffs on China's TikTok. The US President announced the use of tariffs as the main instrument of international economic policy.

US President Donald Trump has announced the possibility of imposing 25% duties on imports from Mexico and Canada as early as February 1, which could cause significant changes in the global economy.

Trump made the announcement during a briefing in the Oval Office, UNN reports with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

He said that such measures are designed to strengthen the US economy. His words had an immediate effect: the currencies of Canada and Mexico began to fall, and US stock futures declined.

In addition, the 47th President of the United States threatened to impose a 100% tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing does not agree to transfer at least 50% of the TikTok app to an American company. Trump also set conditions for the European Union: either they will buy more American oil or face tariffs on European goods.

A New Deal and a Golden EraTrump, after his inaugural speech, promised to end America's “decline” and begin a new “golden era.

Trade policy as a tool of influenceTrump has called tariffs the main tool of his international economic policy, saying that they are necessary to increase US revenues.

We will no longer tax our citizens to enrich other countries. We will tax other countries to ensure the welfare of our citizens

- said the president.

Among other economic initiatives, he is considering the possibility of introducing a universal tariff on all imports, which he actively promoted during his election campaign.

Recall

Canada has developed an initial list of C$150 billion worth of U.S. goods ($105 billion) that would be subject to tariffs if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian goods.

At the same time, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a plan to increase domestic production and reduce imports. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
tiktokTikTok
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising