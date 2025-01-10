A tanker carrying Russian oil drifts off the coast of Germany - report

A drifting tanker with Russian oil has been spotted off the coast of Germany, BILD reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The tanker that lost control is drifting north of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea. According to the Maritime Rescue Service, which is working at the scene, the tanker has about 99,000 tons of oil on board," the publication writes.

The tanker Eventin, which flies the flag of Panama, is reportedly involved. The 248-meter-long vessel loaded oil in the Russian port of Ust-Luga and departed on January 6. The final destination was specified as the port of Said in Egypt.

"The Eventin tanker is 18 years old and is part of Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' which Russia is using to circumvent Western sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine," the report said.

Supplement

The Russian shadow fleet includes more than 100 tankers and other cargo ships in poor technical condition. They sail under the flags of other countries in the Baltic Sea, and their owners often remain unknown.