A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage

An experienced paraglider set a world record, becoming a "victim" of extreme weather in the mountains of China. His paraglider completely freezes during the flight, but the man himself was saved.

UNN reports with reference to the South China Morning Post.

Details

Peng Yujiang, an experienced Chinese paraglider, made an extreme flight on May 24 in the northwest of the country, in the Qilian mountains.

During the flight, instead of smoothly gliding to the ground, he was drawn into a cumulonimbus cloud, which then lifted him to a height of over 8,500 meters - the level that a passenger plane overcomes!

As tracking data later confirmed, Yujiang reached a height of 8,598 meters with a climb rate of about 35 km/h. This, by the way, is the same height as Everest, the highest mountain in the world (8,848 meters).

Reference

Cumulonimbus clouds are real celestial monsters. Huge clouds, as wide as they are high, characteristic of thunderstorms, they are factories of turbulence and lightning, known for their strong updrafts.

Yujiang managed to land safely, but had to fight

It is reported that Yujiang was in the air for about an hour. His paraglider soon completely froze.

The footage shows him almost losing consciousness as he floats - covered in ice and frost - over clouds and mountain peaks - writes SСМP.

Despite the decrease in oxygen and the fact that his hands began to freeze at -40°C, Peng Yujiang managed to remain conscious and control his glider until landing.

It was very cold and my fingers were numb when I was holding the radio. I felt like I was really short of oxygen - Peng told the South China Morning Post in an interview

The man was saved and achieved an involuntary world record.

Peng Yujiang is currently refusing to celebrate this feat, considering it an accident in which he miraculously survived, the media write.

Addition

The Gansu Provincial Aviation Sports Association released a detailed report on the incident on Wednesday (May 28). It also banned Peng from flying, as the man did not actually register his trip in advance.

Let us remind you

In Hong Kong, a French extreme sportsman died after falling from a high-rise building, who was engaged in extreme sports all over the world.

On the embankment of the island of Saint-Louis, a fisherman pulled a huge two-meter-long catfish out of the Seine. French comedian Jamel Debbouze, who was passing by, witnessed the fisherman's struggle with the huge fish.