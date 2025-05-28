A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 10743 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 32151 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 58413 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 100308 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 75160 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 84052 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 160891 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 70774 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166535 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 215755 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
91%
745mm
Popular news

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

01:09 PM • 5536 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50509 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

01:55 PM • 19580 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 82769 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 23098 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 83176 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166545 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 178561 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 183368 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 215761 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Actual places

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50843 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 119964 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 60782 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 64700 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 131407 views
Actual

Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1864 views

A Chinese paraglider was pulled into a cloud at an altitude of almost 8,600 meters in the Qilian Mountains. The man miraculously survived, his paraglider completely froze, but he landed successfully.

A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage

An experienced paraglider set a world record, becoming a "victim" of extreme weather in the mountains of China. His paraglider completely freezes during the flight, but the man himself was saved.

UNN reports with reference to the South China Morning Post.

Details

Peng Yujiang, an experienced Chinese paraglider, made an extreme flight on May 24 in the northwest of the country, in the Qilian mountains.

During the flight, instead of smoothly gliding to the ground, he was drawn into a cumulonimbus cloud, which then lifted him to a height of over 8,500 meters - the level that a passenger plane overcomes!

As tracking data later confirmed, Yujiang reached a height of 8,598 meters with a climb rate of about 35 km/h. This, by the way, is the same height as Everest, the highest mountain in the world (8,848 meters).

Reference

Cumulonimbus clouds are real celestial monsters. Huge clouds, as wide as they are high, characteristic of thunderstorms, they are factories of turbulence and lightning, known for their strong updrafts.

Yujiang managed to land safely, but had to fight

It is reported that Yujiang was in the air for about an hour. His paraglider soon completely froze.

The footage shows him almost losing consciousness as he floats - covered in ice and frost - over clouds and mountain peaks

- writes SСМP.

Despite the decrease in oxygen and the fact that his hands began to freeze at -40°C, Peng Yujiang managed to remain conscious and control his glider until landing.

It was very cold and my fingers were numb when I was holding the radio. I felt like I was really short of oxygen

- Peng told the South China Morning Post in an interview

The man was saved and achieved an involuntary world record.

Peng Yujiang is currently refusing to celebrate this feat, considering it an accident in which he miraculously survived, the media write.

Addition

The Gansu Provincial Aviation Sports Association released a detailed report on the incident on Wednesday (May 28). It also banned Peng from flying, as the man did not actually register his trip in advance.

Let us remind you

In Hong Kong, a French extreme sportsman died after falling from a high-rise building, who was engaged in extreme sports all over the world.

On the embankment of the island of Saint-Louis, a fisherman pulled a huge two-meter-long catfish out of the Seine. French comedian Jamel Debbouze, who was passing by, witnessed the fisherman's struggle with the huge fish.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the WorldWeather and environment
China
Brent
$64.46
Bitcoin
$107,684.60
S&P 500
$5,908.83
Tesla
$362.68
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,322.35
Ethereum
$2,652.65