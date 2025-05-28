A soldier was beaten in the Lviv region: the attackers face up to 4 years in prison

In Novyi Rozdil, Lviv region, several men attacked a serviceman of the territorial recruitment center. Law enforcement officers have already identified all the attackers and some of them have been notified of suspicion.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, reports UNN.

The police are working quickly - all those involved have been identified, and some have already been notified of suspicion. They face up to 4 years in prison. Thank you to law enforcement for their work - the message says.

Let us remind you

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the dissemination of video materials on social networks, which show counteraction to the activities of servicemen of territorial centers of recruitment and social support.

The military reminds that those responsible will be held accountable for such actions, as it poses a threat to the national security of our state.