A soldier was beaten in the Lviv region: the attackers face up to 4 years in prison

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 894 views

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 15266 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 43498 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 68555 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 61898 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 77427 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 156403 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 69890 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151689 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 201868 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.3m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 63248 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 100951 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 29845 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55287 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 6690 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55725 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151689 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 164298 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 169218 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 201868 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Actual places

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 30197 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 101300 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 54926 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 59334 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 126466 views
Actual

Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

A soldier was beaten in the Lviv region: the attackers face up to 4 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1708 views

In Novyi Rozdil, a group of men attacked a TCC serviceman. The police have identified those involved, and they face up to 4 years of imprisonment.

A soldier was beaten in the Lviv region: the attackers face up to 4 years in prison

In Novyi Rozdil, Lviv region, several men attacked a serviceman of the territorial recruitment center. Law enforcement officers have already identified all the attackers and some of them have been notified of suspicion.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, reports UNN.

The police are working quickly - all those involved have been identified, and some have already been notified of suspicion. They face up to 4 years in prison. Thank you to law enforcement for their work

- the message says.

Let us remind you

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the dissemination of video materials on social networks, which show counteraction to the activities of servicemen of territorial centers of recruitment and social support.

The military reminds that those responsible will be held accountable for such actions, as it poses a threat to the national security of our state. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$64.62
Bitcoin
$107,472.00
S&P 500
$5,911.15
Tesla
$361.37
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,319.15
Ethereum
$2,640.31