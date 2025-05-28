Russians killed a woman with air bombs in Sumy region: details of the tragedy

Russian occupiers struck with guided aerial bombs on the Esman community of Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a woman was killed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

As a result of the Russian attack, a local resident was killed. The body of a 74-year-old woman was recovered from under the rubble of a destroyed house.

Over the past day, 9 people were injured in the region as a result of enemy attacks. Four people were injured in the Yunakivka community, three in the Okhtyrka community, and two more in the Krasnopilska community.

Evacuation from frontline territories is currently underway.

In total, civilians are being evacuated from 202 settlements in the region that are under the threat of shelling. Over the past four days, more than 500 people have been evacuated. – the report says.

Let us remind you

