Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 918 views

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 15318 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 43547 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 68668 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 61942 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 77446 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 156409 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 69894 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151742 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 201915 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

On May 28, a glacier descended in the Swiss village of Blatten, burying part of the village. One person is missing, the road is closed, the authorities have appealed to the army for help.

Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing

On Wednesday, May 28, a large part of a glacier collapsed in the Swiss village of Blatten (Valais canton). The descent of ice, rocks and snow reached the village, parts of which are now under rubble. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, one person is considered missing. This is reported by UNN with reference to NZZ.

Details

According to the publication, the disaster occurred around 15:30. A significant part of the Birch Glacier collapsed into the valley along with a large amount of debris. According to the regional command, part of the village is buried under the rubble, but there have been no reports of casualties. The full extent of the damage is still unknown. According to Matthias Ebener, head of the information department of the regional command, one person is missing.

"It's terrible to lose your homeland. I sympathize with the residents of Blatten at this time," Swiss Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter said on the social network X.

In light of the dramatic events in the Lötschental Valley, Federal Councillors Albert Rösti (Detec) and Martin Pfister (DDPS) are rushing to the scene. They plan to review the situation at a hastily convened press conference at 19:00.

The authorities of the canton of Valais have asked the army for help. A military spokesman said the request was being considered and the military was ready to provide support. A reconnaissance unit has already been sent to the affected region.

Around 17:30, Alert Swiss announced the closure of the cantonal road from Goppenstein to Blatten. Access is only allowed to residents due to the risk of new landslides and collapses. According to the Walliser Boten newspaper, the glacier collapse caused an earthquake this afternoon. According to the report, its magnitude reached 3.1 on the Richter scale.

As noted, several smaller landslides were recorded shortly before this collapse.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Switzerland
