In Germany, three people were arrested for spying and allegedly planning the murder of a Ukrainian soldier

The Russian secret service instructed the suspects to spy on a former Ukrainian fighter in Germany, possibly with the intention of killing him.

Details

In Germany, three men are suspected of tracking down a former Ukrainian soldier in Germany, possibly with the intention of killing him. According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the defendants are a Ukrainian, an Armenian and a Russian. The prosecutor's office accuses them of working for foreign intelligence in a particularly serious case.

Spy operation and Russian trail

It is reported that one of the defendants was instructed in early May 2024 to spy on a man living in Germany. The latter had previously fought at the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the start of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the accused recruited two alleged accomplices for this purpose. On June 19, the person in question was to be accompanied to a meeting at a cafe in the center of Frankfurt.

The alleged agents wanted to identify the man and obtain additional information about him. However, he had previously contacted the German police, so the meeting never took place.

The accused were arrested by officers of the Hessian State Criminal Police Office. They have been in custody ever since, the media write.

Recall

