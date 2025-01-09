ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Panama rejects Trump's claims: director of the shipping channel says China does not control it

Panama rejects Trump's claims: director of the shipping channel says China does not control it

The director of the Panama Canal rejected Trump's accusations of Chinese control over the waterway. He also criticized the idea of preferential tariffs for American ships, calling it a violation of international treaties.

Earlier, Trump called for the US to regain control of the waterway if it is treated unfairly. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the canal's director, Vazquez Morales, called the accusations “baseless.”
Reported by UNN with reference to ORF and WSJ.

Ricarte Vázquez Morales , director of the Panama Canal Authority, has rejected US President-elect Donald Trump's claim that China controls the important waterway. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Vázquez Morales called the allegations “baseless” and emphasized that China plays no role in the operation of the canal.

He also criticized Trump's proposal to offer preferential tariffs for American ships, warning that this would violate international treaties that guarantee the neutrality of the canal.

“Rules are rules,” Vazquez Morales said, adding that such a policy would lead to legal disputes and ‘chaos’ in global trade.

Context

On Tuesday, Trump said the Panama Canal is vital to the United States. He called for the return of control of the waterway to the United States if it is not treated fairly, and called the Panama Canal transit fee “very unfair.” Trump did not rule out the use of the military to take control of the canal.

Reference

The canal, one of the world's most important trade routes, was built by the United States in the early 20th century and controlled for a long time before administration gradually shifted to Panama. It connects the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.

Today's canal fees are considered market-based. There are no rules that give the United States special rights solely because of its historical role as a developer.

