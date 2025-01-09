Biden to impose new sanctions on Russia before Trump takes office - Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce new sanctions targeting Russia's economy this week as part of measures to bolster Ukraine's military efforts against Russia before Donald Trump takes office, Reuters reports, citing a U.S. official, UNN reports.

Details

There were no immediate details on the sanctions Biden will impose in his final days in office, but Biden's aides are briefing Trump's aides on the steps they are taking, the official said.

The United States is likely to impose sanctions on more Chinese organizations for their efforts to support Russia, the official said.

Biden's aides say they want to put Ukraine in the strongest position on the battlefield to gain leverage for possible negotiations with Russia this year, the newspaper notes.

"The official noted that most of the weapons and ammunition promised to Ukraine have been delivered, and the rest are on their way. The official added that Ukraine's critical ammunition stockpile is now in good condition," the publication also notes.

