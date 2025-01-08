“The Canal belongs to Panamanians, sovereignty is not negotiable": Central American authorities respond to Trump's statements

Panama has sovereignty over the inter-oceanic canal, which is not subject to discussion, said a representative of the country's authorities. Regarding Trump's threat to influence the control of the canal, experts and residents of the country said that such a possibility is both remote and absurd.

Reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

In response to Trump's statements regarding the possible establishment of control over the Panama Canal, Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha made the following clear at a recent press conference:

The sovereignty of our canal is not negotiable and is part of our history of struggle and irreversible conquest. Let it be clear: the canal belongs to the Panamanians, and it will continue to do so - Martinez-Acha said.

Meanwhile , experts believe that Mr. Trump's real goal may have been intimidation, possibly to get the Panamanian government to favorably treat American ships using the strait.

If the US wanted to violate international law and act like Vladimir Putin, the US could invade Panama and restore the canal. No one would accept this as a legitimate act, and it would not only seriously damage its image, but also the instability of the canal - said Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin American Program at the Wilson Center in Washington, DC.

Conclusions of the residents of Panama

Raul Arias de Para, an ecotourism entrepreneur and a descendant of one of the country's founding politicians, said that talk of American military force evoked memories of the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama. The military action, he noted, was aimed at overthrowing the country's authoritarian leader Manuel Noriega.

It was not an invasion to colonize or seize territory. It was tragic for those who lost their loved ones, but it freed us from a formidable dictatorship - said Mr. Arias de Para.

On Mr. Trump's threat to send the military to retake the canal, he said:

This possibility is so remote, so absurd

Addendum

President José Raul Mulino had previously spoken out about Trump's claims to the Panama Canal :

Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent territories belongs to Panama and will continue to do so - said Panamanian President Mulino to the social network X.

Recall

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that he does not rule out the use of military force to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. At the same time, he noted that these territories are necessary for the economic security of the United States.

Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland and published photos and videos of his visit. The trip came after his father reiterated his desire to gain control of the Danish territory.

China criticizes $571 million in US military aid to Taiwan