Stole a phone from the wounded: police detained the thief at the scene of a missile strike in Sumy

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17006 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73632 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39754 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45086 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52146 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94099 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85950 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35484 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60605 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109506 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 73573 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92847 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94071 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85921 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185200 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54742 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30057 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31034 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32266 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34514 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Stole a phone from the wounded: police detained the thief at the scene of a missile strike in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10547 views

In Sumy, a man was detained for stealing a phone from a seriously wounded person after a rocket attack on the city. The perpetrator faces up to eight years in prison.

Stole a phone from the wounded: police detained the thief at the scene of a missile strike in Sumy

During a missile strike on the very center of Sumy, a man stole a phone from a seriously wounded city resident. The thief was detained and faces up to eight years in prison. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy region, writes UNN.

On April 13, the day when our city was subjected to missile terror, and when every minute could cost lives, law enforcement officers detained a 45-year-old man at the scene who decided to take advantage of human grief for his own enrichment 

- the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers note that the robbed man received serious injuries and was in a helpless state. However, police officers promptly noticed the suspicious behavior of the thief and detained him. During the inspection, the stolen phone was found on him.

Police investigators immediately launched criminal proceedings, and the next day the man was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (theft committed under martial law). For this, the perpetrator faces up to eight years of imprisonment 

- the police said.

Let us remind you

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the center of Sumy on April 13. On April 15, it became known that after the Russian missile strike in Sumy, 125 people, including 18 children, sought medical help, 44 people are still in hospitals, and the condition of seven is serious.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarCrimes and emergencies
Sums
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77