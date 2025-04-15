Stole a phone from the wounded: police detained the thief at the scene of a missile strike in Sumy

During a missile strike on the very center of Sumy, a man stole a phone from a seriously wounded city resident. The thief was detained and faces up to eight years in prison. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy region, writes UNN.

On April 13, the day when our city was subjected to missile terror, and when every minute could cost lives, law enforcement officers detained a 45-year-old man at the scene who decided to take advantage of human grief for his own enrichment - the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers note that the robbed man received serious injuries and was in a helpless state. However, police officers promptly noticed the suspicious behavior of the thief and detained him. During the inspection, the stolen phone was found on him.

Police investigators immediately launched criminal proceedings, and the next day the man was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (theft committed under martial law). For this, the perpetrator faces up to eight years of imprisonment - the police said.

Let us remind you

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the center of Sumy on April 13. On April 15, it became known that after the Russian missile strike in Sumy, 125 people, including 18 children, sought medical help, 44 people are still in hospitals, and the condition of seven is serious.