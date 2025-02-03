ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Rubio had a “frank conversation” with Panama's president: the canal was also talked about

Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with the president of Panama after Trump's statements about his intention to regain control of the canal. The main topic was China's growing influence in the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a “frank and respectful conversation” with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Sunday, the top US diplomat said. The talks came after US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to seize control of the Panama Canal, reports UNN citing CNN.

“As the president put it, when we handed over the canal, we handed it over to Panama. We did not hand it over to China,” Rubio said in El Salvador on Monday.

“We have a contractual obligation to defend the canal if it is attacked, but our navy pays tolls to pass through it,” he said. “So I expressed disappointment about those things.

“I think it was a good visit,” he said, but acknowledged that ”this is a sensitive issue for Panama.

“We don't want to have a hostile or negative relationship with Panama,” Rubio said.

On Sunday, Trump repeated his vow to “take back” the Panama Canal, warning of “powerful” U.S. action in the wake of an escalating diplomatic dispute with the Central American country over China's presence around the vital waterway.

The US is concerned about China's influence on the Panama Canal: what is happening29.01.2025, 03:07 • 31328 views

News of the World
panamaPanama
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising