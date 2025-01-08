EU downplays Trump's statements on Greenland

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44373 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145874 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126498 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134170 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133553 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170245 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110476 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163481 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129663 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128338 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 30735 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92828 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101165 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163481 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191253 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180490 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128338 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129663 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142634 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134283 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151483 views
Actual
EU downplays Trump's statements on Greenland

EU downplays Trump's statements on Greenland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23674 views

The EU spokeswoman said that the sovereignty of states must be respected in response to Trump's threats against Greenland. The EU recalled Article 42.7, which provides for assistance to member states in the event of an armed attack.

EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anita Hipper said that the sovereignty of states must be respected, but refused to delve into US President-elect Donald Trump's statements on Greenland.

This is reported by UNN with reference to B.T.

The day before, Trump said that he could not rule out the use of economic or military coercion to establish control over the Panama Canal and Greenland.

We will not go into specific statements. In principle, the sovereignty of states must be respected. This is also our diplomatic value and a key principle by which we work. This also applies to Denmark

- said Anita Hipper, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Among other things, Trump threatened Denmark with a special tariff if Denmark does not agree to sell Greenland to the United States. EU economic security spokesperson Olof Gill also downplayed Trump's statements.

Let's scale it back a bit here. We're talking about fairly hypothetical things here and about an administration that hasn't taken office yet

- Gill said.

Gill emphasizes that the EU was prepared for the fact that the US presidential election in November could end in several ways - and that this also applies to the trade aspect.

Greenland is not a member of the EU, but is linked to the EU by a special agreement on the association of foreign countries and territories.

However, Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union applies to Greenland, said chief spokesperson Paula Pinho at a press conference.

The article states that if a Member State is subjected to an armed attack on its territory, other Member States shall, in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, render to that Member State all the assistance and help within their respective capabilities.

Despite the fact that the article may be applicable, it is “a very hypothetical question

- Pinho emphasized.

“The Canal belongs to Panamanians, sovereignty is not negotiable": Central American authorities respond to Trump's statements08.01.25, 16:08 • 20694 views

AddendumAddendum

In his Christmas posts on social media, President-elect Donald Trump drew attention to Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal, hinting at the possibility of their control by the United States.

Donald Trump Jr. landed in Greenland on Tuesday, just weeks after his father, President-elect Donald Trump, reiterated his desire to gain control of the autonomous Danish territory.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
panamaPanama
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
denmarkDenmark
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising