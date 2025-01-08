EU downplays Trump's statements on Greenland

EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anita Hipper said that the sovereignty of states must be respected, but refused to delve into US President-elect Donald Trump's statements on Greenland.

This is reported by UNN with reference to B.T.

The day before, Trump said that he could not rule out the use of economic or military coercion to establish control over the Panama Canal and Greenland.

We will not go into specific statements. In principle, the sovereignty of states must be respected. This is also our diplomatic value and a key principle by which we work. This also applies to Denmark - said Anita Hipper, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Among other things, Trump threatened Denmark with a special tariff if Denmark does not agree to sell Greenland to the United States. EU economic security spokesperson Olof Gill also downplayed Trump's statements.

Let's scale it back a bit here. We're talking about fairly hypothetical things here and about an administration that hasn't taken office yet - Gill said.

Gill emphasizes that the EU was prepared for the fact that the US presidential election in November could end in several ways - and that this also applies to the trade aspect.

Greenland is not a member of the EU, but is linked to the EU by a special agreement on the association of foreign countries and territories.

However, Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union applies to Greenland, said chief spokesperson Paula Pinho at a press conference.

The article states that if a Member State is subjected to an armed attack on its territory, other Member States shall, in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, render to that Member State all the assistance and help within their respective capabilities.

Despite the fact that the article may be applicable, it is “a very hypothetical question - Pinho emphasized.

“The Canal belongs to Panamanians, sovereignty is not negotiable": Central American authorities respond to Trump's statements

In his Christmas posts on social media, President-elect Donald Trump drew attention to Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal, hinting at the possibility of their control by the United States.

Donald Trump Jr. landed in Greenland on Tuesday, just weeks after his father, President-elect Donald Trump, reiterated his desire to gain control of the autonomous Danish territory.