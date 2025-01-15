Seized tanker carrying Russian oil still in German waters, Berlin says

A tanker carrying Russian oil that was taken into custody by German authorities last week in the Baltic Sea remains in German waters and is being inspected by customs, a government spokesman in Berlin said on Wednesday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

"The German customs authorities are currently checking whether all the conditions and requirements that need to be met are met," the representative told reporters, adding that the vessel will remain in German waters until the process is completed.

Addendum

A 274-meter Panamanian-flagged tanker called Eventin was stopped on Friday when it drifted and could not maneuver with 99,000 tons of oil on board, according to Germany's Central Maritime Emergency Command.

