Germany decides to tow the drifting oil tanker of the “Russian shadow fleet”

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12639 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138214 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122373 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130421 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131079 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165794 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109777 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159922 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104323 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71818 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124153 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122601 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 66313 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80680 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138193 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165781 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159911 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187891 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177239 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122603 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140947 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150143 views
Germany decides to tow the drifting oil tanker of the "Russian shadow fleet"

Germany decides to tow the drifting oil tanker of the “Russian shadow fleet”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28668 views

Germany is conducting a rescue operation of the Eventin tanker from the Russian “shadow fleet” that ran aground off the northern coast. The vessel was carrying 100,000 tons of oil and lost its ability to maneuver due to an engine failure.

Germany was racing Saturday to secure a heavily loaded tanker stranded off its northern coast, towing the stricken ship it said was part of Russia's sanctions-busting "shadow fleet" away from shore to avert an oil spill, AFP reported, UNN wrote.

Details

The 274-meter-long Eventin was sailing from Russia to Egypt with nearly 100,000 tons of oil on board when its engine failed and the vessel lost its ability to maneuver, according to the German Central Maritime Emergency Command.

A tanker carrying Russian oil drifts off the coast of Germany - report10.01.25, 16:34 • 27383 views

As the vessel drifted in coastal waters on Friday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock criticized Russia's use of "old oil tankers" to circumvent sanctions on oil exports, calling it a threat to European security.

Three tugs have joined the Eventin and are trying to steer it northeast, away from the coast, to a "safer" area with "more sea space," the command said.

It said it had taken "safety measures" due to severe seas, with waves as high as 2.5 meters and increasing wind gusts.

On Friday, authorities said that several overflights had found no oil leaks and that rescuers had handed over radios and flashlights to the stranded crew.

The command said on Saturday morning that it would take about 8 hours to pull the Eventin about 25 kilometers into safer waters northeast of Cape Arkona, adding that they expected to do so by mid-morning.

Although the tanker was flying the Panamanian flag, the German Foreign Ministry linked it to the Russian "shadow fleet" in violation of sanctions.

Addendum

After Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Western countries imposed an embargo on the Russian oil industry and banned services to ships transporting oil by sea.

In response, Russia has used tankers with opaque ownership or without proper insurance to continue its lucrative oil exports.

According to the American think tank Atlantic Council, the number of ships in the "shadow fleet" has increased dramatically since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The European Union has now imposed sanctions on more than 70 ships allegedly carrying Russian oil.

On Friday, the United States and the United Kingdom imposed restrictions on another 180 ships in the "shadow fleet.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
ukraineUkraine

