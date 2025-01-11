Germany decides to tow the drifting oil tanker of the “Russian shadow fleet”

Germany was racing Saturday to secure a heavily loaded tanker stranded off its northern coast, towing the stricken ship it said was part of Russia's sanctions-busting "shadow fleet" away from shore to avert an oil spill, AFP reported, UNN wrote.

Details

The 274-meter-long Eventin was sailing from Russia to Egypt with nearly 100,000 tons of oil on board when its engine failed and the vessel lost its ability to maneuver, according to the German Central Maritime Emergency Command.

As the vessel drifted in coastal waters on Friday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock criticized Russia's use of "old oil tankers" to circumvent sanctions on oil exports, calling it a threat to European security.

Three tugs have joined the Eventin and are trying to steer it northeast, away from the coast, to a "safer" area with "more sea space," the command said.

It said it had taken "safety measures" due to severe seas, with waves as high as 2.5 meters and increasing wind gusts.

On Friday, authorities said that several overflights had found no oil leaks and that rescuers had handed over radios and flashlights to the stranded crew.

The command said on Saturday morning that it would take about 8 hours to pull the Eventin about 25 kilometers into safer waters northeast of Cape Arkona, adding that they expected to do so by mid-morning.

Although the tanker was flying the Panamanian flag, the German Foreign Ministry linked it to the Russian "shadow fleet" in violation of sanctions.

Addendum

After Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Western countries imposed an embargo on the Russian oil industry and banned services to ships transporting oil by sea.

In response, Russia has used tankers with opaque ownership or without proper insurance to continue its lucrative oil exports.

According to the American think tank Atlantic Council, the number of ships in the "shadow fleet" has increased dramatically since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The European Union has now imposed sanctions on more than 70 ships allegedly carrying Russian oil.

On Friday, the United States and the United Kingdom imposed restrictions on another 180 ships in the "shadow fleet.