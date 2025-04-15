Bulgaria does not plan to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP to Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated that his country does not plan to sell equipment to Ukraine for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. This is reported by BTA, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zafirov, he held talks with his partners on the Joint Management Board, Boyko Borisov, during which it was decided to refuse to sell reactors to Ukraine.

We jointly supported this extremely important strategic choice. These reactors are not for sale, but are a key asset for Bulgaria, part of its energy independence – said Zafirov.

The publication notes that in 2023, Bulgaria began negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of equipment from the Belene NPP. Ukraine planned to use two Russian reactors to expand the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

Let us remind

In July 2023, the Bulgarian Parliament supported a proposal to authorize the Minister of Energy to start negotiations with the Ukrainian side on the sale of equipment for the Belene NPP project.

In March of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that provides for the purchase of equipment for the Khmelnytskyi NPP from Bulgaria.

Procurement of equipment in Bulgaria for two power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP: Zelenskyy signed the bill