"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16122 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68610 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37835 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43085 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50393 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91673 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83852 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35339 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60497 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109299 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Bulgaria does not plan to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP to Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9486 views

Bulgaria has decided not to sell Ukraine the equipment that was planned for the expansion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, this is a strategic choice for the country's energy independence.

Bulgaria does not plan to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP to Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated that his country does not plan to sell equipment to Ukraine for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. This is reported by BTA, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zafirov, he held talks with his partners on the Joint Management Board, Boyko Borisov, during which it was decided to refuse to sell reactors to Ukraine.

We jointly supported this extremely important strategic choice. These reactors are not for sale, but are a key asset for Bulgaria, part of its energy independence 

– said Zafirov.

The publication notes that in 2023, Bulgaria began negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of equipment from the Belene NPP. Ukraine planned to use two Russian reactors to expand the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

Let us remind

In July 2023, the Bulgarian Parliament supported a proposal to authorize the Minister of Energy to start negotiations with the Ukrainian side on the sale of equipment for the Belene NPP project.

06.07.23, 22:09 • 927866 views

In March of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that provides for the purchase of equipment for the Khmelnytskyi NPP from Bulgaria.

Procurement of equipment in Bulgaria for two power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP: Zelenskyy signed the bill13.03.25, 22:15 • 17076 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Bulgaria
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
