Procurement of equipment in Bulgaria for two power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP: Zelenskyy signed the bill

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17406 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108556 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169754 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106912 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343402 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173645 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144920 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196147 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124886 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Procurement of equipment in Bulgaria for two power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP: Zelenskyy signed the bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17049 views

The President of Ukraine signed a bill allowing "Energoatom" to purchase equipment in Bulgaria for the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Procurement of equipment in Bulgaria for two power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP: Zelenskyy signed the bill

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that provides for the purchase of equipment for the Khmelnytskyi NPP in Bulgaria. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of bill №11392.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine 

- stated in the bill card.

Addition

On February 11, the Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytskyi NPP, worth half a billion euros. The project envisages the construction of power units №3 and №4, which will last from 2.5 to 4 years.

It is worth noting that initially the bill provided for simplifying access to electricity grids for businesses, for which it was voted in the first reading. However, already in the second reading, there was no mention of simplifying access to networks.

According to the draft law, it establishes the legal framework and grants permission to "Energoatom" to purchase separately identified equipment necessary for the future construction of power units № 3 and № 4 of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

The Verkhovna Rada, taking into account the strategic importance of nuclear energy for the development of Ukraine, seeking to compensate for the capacity of the Ukrainian energy system that was lost due to the temporary occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and regular massive missile attacks by the aggressor state, and also taking into account numerous comments on the draft law of Ukraine on the placement, design and construction of power units № 3 and № 4 of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (register № 11146), adopts this law 

- stated in the bill.

According to the bill, "Energoatom" is granted permission to conclude an agreement with the state energy company of the Republic of Bulgaria "Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD", the subject of which will be the purchase of equipment (nuclear reactor vessels, components for them, other related equipment) necessary for the future construction of power units № 3 and № 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Also, "Energoatom" is granted permission to conduct negotiations, agree on the final wording of the equipment purchase and sale agreement, sign it, make payment in accordance with the terms, accept and store the equipment purchased on the basis of such agreement.

Rada votes to purchase half a billion euros worth of Russian equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP11.02.25, 14:08 • 34305 views

Reminder

In April last year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill, which provides for the adoption of a decision on the placement, design and construction of power units № 3 and № 4 of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

In June last year, the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services of the Verkhovna Rada recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading as a basis a bill on the completion of power units №3 and №4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Currently, the bill continues to "lie" in parliament without consideration.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

