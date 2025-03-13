Procurement of equipment in Bulgaria for two power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP: Zelenskyy signed the bill
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine signed a bill allowing "Energoatom" to purchase equipment in Bulgaria for the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that provides for the purchase of equipment for the Khmelnytskyi NPP in Bulgaria. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of bill №11392.
Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine
Addition
On February 11, the Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytskyi NPP, worth half a billion euros. The project envisages the construction of power units №3 and №4, which will last from 2.5 to 4 years.
It is worth noting that initially the bill provided for simplifying access to electricity grids for businesses, for which it was voted in the first reading. However, already in the second reading, there was no mention of simplifying access to networks.
According to the draft law, it establishes the legal framework and grants permission to "Energoatom" to purchase separately identified equipment necessary for the future construction of power units № 3 and № 4 of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.
The Verkhovna Rada, taking into account the strategic importance of nuclear energy for the development of Ukraine, seeking to compensate for the capacity of the Ukrainian energy system that was lost due to the temporary occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and regular massive missile attacks by the aggressor state, and also taking into account numerous comments on the draft law of Ukraine on the placement, design and construction of power units № 3 and № 4 of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (register № 11146), adopts this law
According to the bill, "Energoatom" is granted permission to conclude an agreement with the state energy company of the Republic of Bulgaria "Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD", the subject of which will be the purchase of equipment (nuclear reactor vessels, components for them, other related equipment) necessary for the future construction of power units № 3 and № 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
Also, "Energoatom" is granted permission to conduct negotiations, agree on the final wording of the equipment purchase and sale agreement, sign it, make payment in accordance with the terms, accept and store the equipment purchased on the basis of such agreement.
Rada votes to purchase half a billion euros worth of Russian equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP11.02.25, 14:08 • 34305 views
Reminder
In April last year, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill, which provides for the adoption of a decision on the placement, design and construction of power units № 3 and № 4 of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.
In June last year, the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services of the Verkhovna Rada recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading as a basis a bill on the completion of power units №3 and №4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
Currently, the bill continues to "lie" in parliament without consideration.