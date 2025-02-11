Rada votes to purchase half a billion euros worth of Russian equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 38098 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 81752 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 96560 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123632 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102268 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113199 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116822 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157927 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102292 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 86621 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 57875 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 104421 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 90736 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114717 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123632 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157927 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148277 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 180469 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 90736 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 104421 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136106 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137944 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165961 views
Rada votes to purchase half a billion euros worth of Russian equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP

Rada votes to purchase half a billion euros worth of Russian equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34188 views

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPP worth half a billion euros. The project involves the construction of power units 3 and 4, which will take 2.5 to 4 years.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant. UNN reports with reference to the TG channel of MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

"The Council supports the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant. It is planned to spend half a billion euros on this. This is some kind of surreal! Spending money on Russian reactors during the war! For - 261," the statement reads.

Russian reactors are planned to be brought from Bulgaria. In 2006, Rosatom won a tender to build two VVER-1000 units for the Belene NPP in Bulgaria, but the project was frozen. In 2012, Bulgaria completely abandoned the construction of the plant. 

Recall

In April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft lawthat provides for a decision on the siting, design, and construction of power units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

In May 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 7.1 billion to rebuild the country's power grid. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, the construction of the third power unit at Khmelnytsky NPP will take 2.5-3 years to complete, and the fourth unit will take up to 4 years.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine

