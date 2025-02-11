Rada votes to purchase half a billion euros worth of Russian equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP

The Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant. UNN reports with reference to the TG channel of MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

"The Council supports the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant. It is planned to spend half a billion euros on this. This is some kind of surreal! Spending money on Russian reactors during the war! For - 261," the statement reads.

Russian reactors are planned to be brought from Bulgaria. In 2006, Rosatom won a tender to build two VVER-1000 units for the Belene NPP in Bulgaria, but the project was frozen. In 2012, Bulgaria completely abandoned the construction of the plant.

Recall

In April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft lawthat provides for a decision on the siting, design, and construction of power units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

In May 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 7.1 billion to rebuild the country's power grid. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, the construction of the third power unit at Khmelnytsky NPP will take 2.5-3 years to complete, and the fourth unit will take up to 4 years.