Russian military exports equipment from occupied ZAES - National Resistance Center

The Russian occupation forces and Eduard atakishchev, deputy director of the captured Zaporizhia nuclear power plant appointed by Moscow, are removing unused equipment from the ZAES . This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

It is noted that atakishchev constantly moves around surrounded by the military and almost does not appear in Energodar, mainly being in Moscow. All of atakishchev's activities are subordinate to the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation.

The Resistance emphasizes that this is another evidence that the Russians have systematically turned the ZAES into a military facility.

In conditions of war, the restart of ZAES may have consequences that are difficult to predict – IAEA

Atakishchev, who was seconded from Rostov, is responsible for signing fictitious agreements on the transfer of unnecessary property of the station (ZAES - ed.) to the needs of the invaders, as well as their placement on the territory - told in the center of National Resistance.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the Russian occupation forces use kamikaze drones over the nuclear reactors of the ZAES.