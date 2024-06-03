In conditions of war, the restart of ZAES may have consequences that are difficult to predict – IAEA

Перезапуск Запорізької атомної електростанції в Україні, яку тимчасово утримує рф, є безпечним. Голова служби ядерної ООН Рафаель Гроссі мав зустріч з представниками росії, за результатами якої чиновник висловив стурбованість, передає УНН із посиланням на "Скай Ньюс".

The restart of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which Russia receives, will be dangerous as long as the war continues around it, - said the head of the UN nuclear supervision Raphael Grossi.

According to Sky News, last week Grossi held a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation on ZAES. The meeting came after officials and Vladimir Putin told the official that Moscow wanted to restart Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Of course, they have an idea - to restart at some point. They do not plan to decommission this nuclear power plant. This is what encourages discussion of this issue -said the head of the IAEA at a press conference on the first day of the quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, which includes 35 countries.

As of now, six ZAES reactors have been shut down for safety reasons on the recommendation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Earlier UNN reported that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was again on the verge of de-energization, since only one Power Line connects it with the Ukrainian energy system. Energoatom reminded that since the beginning of the Russian occupation, Zaporizhia NPP has already experienced eight full blackouts and one partial one with the launch of emergency diesel generators and security systems.