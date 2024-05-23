ukenru
ZNPP is on the verge of blackout again, only one power line is working

ZNPP is on the verge of blackout again, only one power line is working

Kyiv  •  UNN

Zaporizhzhia NPP is again on the verge of blackout, as only one power line connects it to the Ukrainian power grid. Energoatom reminded that since the beginning of the Russian occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced eight full blackouts and one partial blackout with the launch of emergency diesel generators and safety systems.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is on the verge of blackout again, as the external overhead line of the OHL-750 kV Dniprovska connecting the temporarily occupied ZNPP to the United Energy System of Ukraine has been disconnected. Only one power line is in operation. This was reported by Energoatom, UNN reports.

Today, on May 23, 2024, at 13:31, the external overhead line OHL-750 kV Dniprovska connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the United Power System of Ukraine was disconnected. Currently, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is connected to the Ukrainian power grid only by the OHL-330 kV Zaporizhzhia TPP-Ferrosplavna 

- the statement said.

It is reported that if this line fails, ZNPP will experience another complete blackout, which is a serious violation of the normal operation of the plant and threatens to cause an accident.

"Russian occupants continue to create an extremely dangerous situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP. To prevent the worst-case scenarios from developing, the plant must return to the control of the legitimate operator, Energoatom, as soon as possible," said the CEO of the Company, Petro Kotin.

Energoatom reminded that since the beginning of the Russian occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced eight full blackouts and one partial blackout with the launch of emergency diesel generators and safety systems. Failure of these systems could lead to a nuclear and radiation accident.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

