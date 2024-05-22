54 IAEA delegations called for holding Russia accountable for threats to Nuclear Security - Ministry of energy

54 delegations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supported the statement prepared by Ukraine on the threats to nuclear and radiation safety posed by Russia. This is reported by the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The corresponding statement was voiced and supported at the "International Conference of the IAEA: shaping the future", which is being held in Vienna..

For the first time in history, an IAEA member state deliberately attacked and seized control of peaceful nuclear facilities belonging to another IAEA member state. We condemn Russia's seizure and militarization of the ZAES, which can lead to serious consequences for Nuclear Security. Russia's deliberate disregard for international law, its presence and actions at ZAES, and attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure continue to endanger Ukraine and the wider region. We call for continued efforts to hold Russia accountable for creating threats to Nuclear Security., - noted the countries that supported the statement.

Ukrainian energy minister Herman Galushchenko, commenting on the decision of the IAEA delegations, said:"This is another step of the civilized world towards ousting Russia from the field of nuclear technologies, where it held leadership even after a daring crime against the world's Nuclear Security." He also stressed that the next step should be sanctions against the nuclear industry of the terrorist country.

In addition, Russia must comply with the requirements of four resolutions of the IAEA Board of governors and the resolution of the IAEA General Conference 2023 on the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and other unauthorized personnel from Zaporizhia NPP., - noted Galushchenko.

The joint statement of the countries also emphasizes the importance of "seven irreplaceable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during armed conflict", as well as the need to comply with five specific principles for ZAES, which were announced by the director general of the UN Security Council, taking into account the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Also, the signatory countries noted the importance of the work of the IAEA and the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi in preventing a nuclear accident in Ukraine. At the same time, it is emphasized that the war hinders the ability of the IAEA to implement guarantees more effectively in Ukraine.

Head of Energoatom about the situation at ZNPP: “The most dangerous thing now is the lack of experienced personnel”