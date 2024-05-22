54 IAEA delegations called for holding Russia accountable for threats to Nuclear Security - Ministry of energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59457 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103176 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146288 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150680 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246883 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173352 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164751 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223930 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61916 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100358 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31624 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42562 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35470 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246881 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223929 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210239 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236092 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223016 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59451 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35470 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42562 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112207 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113149 views
Actual
54 IAEA delegations called for holding Russia accountable for threats to Nuclear Security - Ministry of energy

54 IAEA delegations called for holding Russia accountable for threats to Nuclear Security - Ministry of energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20899 views

54 IAEA delegations called for holding Russia accountable for creating threats to nuclear security by seizing and militarizing the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

54 delegations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supported the statement prepared by Ukraine on the threats to nuclear and radiation safety posed by Russia. This is reported by the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The corresponding statement was voiced and supported at the "International Conference of the IAEA: shaping the future", which is being held in Vienna..

For the first time in history, an IAEA member state deliberately attacked and seized control of peaceful nuclear facilities belonging to another IAEA member state. We condemn Russia's seizure and militarization of the ZAES, which can lead to serious consequences for Nuclear Security. Russia's deliberate disregard for international law, its presence and actions at ZAES, and attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure continue to endanger Ukraine and the wider region. We call for continued efforts to hold Russia accountable for creating threats to Nuclear Security.,

- noted the countries that supported the statement.

Ukrainian energy minister Herman Galushchenko, commenting on the decision of the IAEA delegations, said:"This is another step of the civilized world towards ousting Russia from the field of nuclear technologies, where it held leadership even after a daring crime against the world's Nuclear Security." He also stressed that the next step should be sanctions against the nuclear industry of the terrorist country.

In addition, Russia must comply with the requirements of four resolutions of the IAEA Board of governors and the resolution of the IAEA General Conference 2023 on the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and other unauthorized personnel from Zaporizhia NPP.,

- noted Galushchenko.

The joint statement of the countries also emphasizes the importance of "seven irreplaceable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during armed conflict", as well as the need to comply with five specific principles for ZAES, which were announced by the director general of the UN Security Council, taking into account the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Also, the signatory countries noted the importance of the work of the IAEA and the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi in preventing a nuclear accident in Ukraine. At the same time, it is emphasized that the war hinders the ability of the IAEA to implement guarantees more effectively in Ukraine.

Head of Energoatom about the situation at ZNPP: “The most dangerous thing now is the lack of experienced personnel”4/26/24, 3:06 PM • 15660 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
viennaVienna
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising