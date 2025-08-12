$41.390.07
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

The Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Canada discussed support for Ukraine and efforts to end Russian aggression. They welcomed Trump's initiatives, emphasizing that peace must be achieved in cooperation with Ukraine.

"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and efforts aimed at ending Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UK government.

Details

During the talks, the parties emphasized that Ukraine's future must be based on freedom, sovereignty, and the right to self-determination. They also welcomed international initiatives led by US President Donald Trump to achieve peace, stressing that it must be developed in cooperation with Ukraine, not imposed on it.

The prime ministers agreed to continue close coordination with Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy in the coming days and to remain in constant contact.

Addition

Canada is one of Ukraine's key allies in the war with Russia, providing military, financial, and humanitarian aid. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ottawa has allocated over 13 billion Canadian dollars in support to Kyiv, and has also imposed hundreds of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. They agreed that "there can be no decisions without clear and effective security guarantees."

Veronika Marchenko

