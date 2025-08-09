Canada joined the reduction of the price cap on Russian oil

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 18959 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 119713 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 76294 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 203483 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 196359 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 92376 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 139774 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 76258 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54793 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38714 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
49%
754mm
Popular news
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regionsAugust 9, 12:47 AM • 52107 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messengerAugust 9, 01:33 AM • 52020 views
Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oilAugust 9, 02:00 AM • 24303 views
Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for RussiaAugust 9, 03:19 AM • 32869 views
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision07:36 AM • 11975 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 203466 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 128547 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 196340 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 201617 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 146295 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 201617 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 190689 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 202855 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 206311 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 193372 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Bild
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The New York Times

Canada joined the reduction of the price cap on Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Canada is lowering the price cap on Russian oil to $47.60 per barrel. This decision increases economic pressure on Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

Canada joined the reduction of the price cap on Russian oil

The Canadian government announced on Friday that it would join some of its closest allies in lowering the price cap on Russian oil due to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement from the country's Ministry of Finance, according to UNN.

Details

"Canada will lower the price cap on Russian-origin oil to $47.60 from $60 per barrel," the publication writes.

It is reported that this decision will join Canada with the European Union and Great Britain, which announced in July that they would lower the price cap as they aim to reduce Russian oil revenues and increase pressure on Moscow over the war.

"By further lowering the price cap on Russian oil, Canada and its partners are increasing economic pressure and limiting a key source of funding for Russia's illegal war," said Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Recall

Oil prices on August 8 were heading for their biggest weekly losses since late June, as investors expressed concern about the impact on the global economy of tariffs that came into effect on Thursday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
European Union
Canada
United Kingdom
Ukraine