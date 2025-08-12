$41.390.07
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2020 views

Russian troops attacked a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with missiles. One killed, 11 wounded, and another 12 sought medical assistance.

Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at night; a group of servicemen came under cluster munition fire, one was killed, 11 were wounded, and another 12 sought medical attention, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The personnel were properly notified immediately after receiving the "Missile danger" signal. Despite the security measures taken, while moving to equipped shelters and storage facilities, a group of servicemen came under cluster munition fire. One person is known to have been killed and 11 wounded with various degrees of severity. Another 12 servicemen sought medical attention complaining of acoustic barotrauma and acute stress.

- reported the Ground Forces.

At the scene, as indicated, relevant emergency services are working. The wounded are promptly provided with all necessary medical care.

"The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the report says.

"In order to preserve the life and health of people, continuous work is underway to equip training centers, firing ranges, and other military facilities with reliable shelters. In addition, additional security measures are being taken to protect servicemen during missile and air attacks by the enemy," the Ground Forces emphasized.

The training process should be moved underground as much as possible: Syrskyi on the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters30.07.25, 20:33 • 3073 views

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine