Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at night; a group of servicemen came under cluster munition fire, one was killed, 11 were wounded, and another 12 sought medical attention, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The personnel were properly notified immediately after receiving the "Missile danger" signal. Despite the security measures taken, while moving to equipped shelters and storage facilities, a group of servicemen came under cluster munition fire. One person is known to have been killed and 11 wounded with various degrees of severity. Another 12 servicemen sought medical attention complaining of acoustic barotrauma and acute stress.