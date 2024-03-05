Fedorov: russia continues terror in the occupied territories: executions, abductions and repressions

russia continues to terrorize civilians in the occupied territories. In Melitopol, a man was shot dead, a resident of Enegrodar was convicted for his own poem, and 3 local residents of Melitopol were abducted. This is reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya regional administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In Melitopol, russian mercenaries shot a man and dumped his body on the street.

Three civilians in the Melitopol region were abducted by security forces on charges of wanting to poison the "Gauliayter Balytsky" with soup in a local canteen.

Also in Enerhodar, a resident of the city became a victim of repression for posting a poem of his own composition on social media, which, according to the occupation authorities, "insulted the honor and dignity" of russians.

There is no honor and dignity left in heresy, unlike the sick fantasy with which russians are trying to destroy Ukrainians in the occupied territories. However, they will definitely fail.

The South is Ukraine

- said Ivan Fedorov

Russian agent attempted to blow up a post office in Zaporizhzhia: detained