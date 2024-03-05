Russian agent attempted to blow up a post office in Zaporizhzhia: detained

As a result of a multi-stage special operation, law enforcement officers detained a Russian military intelligence agent who tried to blow up a post office in Zaporizhzhia. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

Reportedly, the man made a remote-controlled improvised explosive device in his own home. He received instructions for the manufacture of explosives from the Russian secret service, the SBU said.

The traitor hid the finished device in fruit boxes to send them to the cargo department of one of the postal operators. After receiving a message about the delivery of the "order" to the post office, the offender was to detonate the explosive by phone call - the SBU said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the occupiers hoped that the bombing would lead to numerous civilian casualties and spread panic in the frontline city.

Law enforcement exposed the man at the stage of preparing a terrorist attack.

In addition, during the investigation, the SBU established that an additional task of the Russian agent was to identify places of mass concentration of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Preparing an environmental terrorist attack in Odesa region: law enforcement detains FSB agent

He was supposed to pass the information to the aggressor to prepare sabotage against the Defense Forces or to carry out air strikes.

SBU investigators have served the Russian agent a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addendum

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a local resident. At the beginning of 2023, he was remotely recruited by a staff member of the 316th intelligence center of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the game).

To engage the man in covert cooperation, the Russian secret service used his friend, a resident of the temporarily occupied part of the region.