In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Russian agent attempted to blow up a post office in Zaporizhzhia: detained

Kyiv

 • 25172 views

An agent of Russian military intelligence tried to detonate explosives in a post office in Zaporizhzhia, but was detained during a special operation by law enforcement.

Russian agent attempted to blow up a post office in Zaporizhzhia: detained

As a result of a multi-stage special operation, law enforcement officers detained a Russian military intelligence agent who tried to blow up a post office in Zaporizhzhia. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

Details

Reportedly, the man made a remote-controlled improvised explosive device in his own home. He received instructions for the manufacture of explosives from the Russian secret service, the SBU said. 

The traitor hid the finished device in fruit boxes to send them to the cargo department of one of the postal operators. After receiving a message about the delivery of the "order" to the post office, the offender was to detonate the explosive by phone call

- the SBU said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the occupiers hoped that the bombing would lead to numerous civilian casualties and spread panic in the frontline city.

Law enforcement  exposed the man at the stage of preparing a terrorist attack.

In addition, during the investigation, the SBU established that an additional task of the Russian agent was to identify places of mass concentration of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He was supposed to pass the information to the aggressor to prepare sabotage against the Defense Forces or to carry out air strikes.

SBU investigators have served the Russian agent a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addendum 

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a local resident. At the beginning of 2023, he was remotely recruited by a staff member of the 316th intelligence center of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the game). 

To engage the man in covert cooperation, the Russian secret service used his friend, a resident of the temporarily occupied part of the region.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
