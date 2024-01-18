Preparing an environmental terrorist attack in Odesa region: law enforcement detains FSB agent

Law enforcers detained an FSB agent who tried to pass on to the enemy the coordinates of places where toxic substances are stored in Odesa region for further air attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As noted, the main task of the Russian agent was to identify and transmit the coordinates where toxic substances are stored, in particular warehouses and storage facilities with pesticides. He also reconnoitered possible locations and routes of movement of the Defense Forces.

The occupiers planned to carry out air attacks at these geolocations using missile weapons and Shahed-type kamikaze drones. According to available data, the enemy hoped to provoke an environmental disaster in the region and thus undermine the internal situation - the SBU said in a statement

To gather information, the agent started working as a taxi driver and, under the guise of transporting passengers, recorded the locations of the "desired" objects.

Law enforcement officers detained him while performing an enemy mission.

Addendum

According to the investigation, the suspect was a student of Odesa University. In the fall of 2023, he was remotely contacted by an FSB officer, who has already been identified by SBU cyber specialists.

In an online correspondence, the aggressor offered the student to secretly cooperate in favor of the Russian Federation and receive a "salary" from the Russian special service.

The defendant maintained communication with the FSB through a popular messenger, and used various SIM cards and mobile phones for conspiracy.

During the searches, all the gadgets used by the detainee in his reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine were seized.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The investigation is ongoing. The offender faces life imprisonment.

