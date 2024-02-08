Nikopol District Military Administration refutes fake about Russians' alleged digging under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73624 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118316 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123071 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164996 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165328 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267874 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176884 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166853 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148616 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237886 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100788 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67127 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39697 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35916 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49452 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267876 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237888 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223210 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234768 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118320 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100492 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100924 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117417 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118049 views
Nikopol District Military Administration refutes fake about Russians' alleged digging under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28624 views

The head of the Nikopol district military administration denied claims that Russians had built a tunnel under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir and that a sabotage group had infiltrated the region and killed the deputy mayor of Nikopol.

The authorities of Dnipropetrovs'k region have denied information about a possible Russian dig in the Nikopol region, which allegedly allowed a sabotage group of occupiers to enter the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Nikopol District Administration Yevhen Yevtushenko.

Details

According to him, the death of the deputy mayor of Nikopol, Vitaliy Yuriyovych Zhuravlev, has caused a wave of dubious "news".

Regarding the statement that it was a Russian DRG, Yevtushenko emphasized that there is still no evidence to support this version. 

He also denied the information that the Russians had allegedly built a tunnel between the banks under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir.

In fact, the reservoir is not dry, and the construction of a 4.6 kilometer long tunnel (this is the minimum distance between the banks of the former reservoir) is impossible in secret from representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. No engineering works, equipment, or workers in the amount sufficient for the construction of such a tunnel have been recorded

- Yevtushenko emphasized.

Addendum

The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council also emphasized that the allegations of a possible Russian dig  under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir are fake. 

Always trust only official sources of information and observe information hygiene.

- Lukashuk emphasized.
Image

Context 

This afternoon, against the backdrop of the death of the deputy mayor of Nikopol, Vitaliy Yuriyovych Zhuravlev, information appeared on the network that it was the work of a Russian subversive group.

They say that the occupiers got into the city through a system of engineering structures in the area of the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir.

Recall

Nikopol city council confirms the death of deputy mayor Vitaliy Zhuravlev after unidentified gunmen shot up a car in Nikopol.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
nikopol-bulgariaNikopol, Bulgaria
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
energodarEnergodar

Contact us about advertising