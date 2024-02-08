Nikopol District Military Administration refutes fake about Russians' alleged digging under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir

The authorities of Dnipropetrovs'k region have denied information about a possible Russian dig in the Nikopol region, which allegedly allowed a sabotage group of occupiers to enter the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Nikopol District Administration Yevhen Yevtushenko.

Details

According to him, the death of the deputy mayor of Nikopol, Vitaliy Yuriyovych Zhuravlev, has caused a wave of dubious "news".

Regarding the statement that it was a Russian DRG, Yevtushenko emphasized that there is still no evidence to support this version.

He also denied the information that the Russians had allegedly built a tunnel between the banks under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir.

In fact, the reservoir is not dry, and the construction of a 4.6 kilometer long tunnel (this is the minimum distance between the banks of the former reservoir) is impossible in secret from representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. No engineering works, equipment, or workers in the amount sufficient for the construction of such a tunnel have been recorded - Yevtushenko emphasized.

Addendum

The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council also emphasized that the allegations of a possible Russian dig under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir are fake.

Always trust only official sources of information and observe information hygiene. - Lukashuk emphasized.

Context

This afternoon, against the backdrop of the death of the deputy mayor of Nikopol, Vitaliy Yuriyovych Zhuravlev, information appeared on the network that it was the work of a Russian subversive group.

They say that the occupiers got into the city through a system of engineering structures in the area of the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir.

Recall

Nikopol city council confirms the death of deputy mayor Vitaliy Zhuravlev after unidentified gunmen shot up a car in Nikopol.

Nikopol District Military Administration refutes fakes about alleged Russians' digging under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir