Nikopol, Bulgaria

On the night of April 19, the Dnipro region was attacked by Russian troops: 9 missiles were shot down in the morning and 2 more at night, but some missiles hit, damaging infrastructure in Dnipro, a business in Pavlohrad, causing destruction and casualties in Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, 2 people were killed in Dnipro and 15 were injured.
A 73-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized as a result of Russian shelling of Kozatske village in Kherson region.
Russian troops attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing a fire at a gas station, which was extinguished by rescuers without casualties.
Late in the evening, the air defense shot down 2 Shaheds in Kryvyi Rih district, the debris damaged a building and caused a fire, although no one was injured, and Russian troops shelled Nikopol district, damaging buildings and infrastructure.
the russian military attacked the communities of Myrivsk and Marhanetska in the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine with heavy artillery, damaging two private houses and a gas pipeline, but causing no casualties. The situation in Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas remains under control.
On Friday, the Russian army continued shelling Nikopol district, damaging private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line, but fortunately no one was injured, the head of the regional military administration said.
No electricity shortages have been reported in Ukraine's power grid. Three power units and a building of the TPP were taken out of operation for short-term repairs.
The head of the Nikopol district military administration denied claims that Russians had built a tunnel under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir and that a sabotage group had infiltrated the region and killed the deputy mayor of Nikopol.
The Nikopol City Council confirmed the death of Deputy Mayor Vitaliy Zhuravlev after unidentified persons shot at a car in Nikopol.
At night, Russian troops shelled the community of Myrivka, Nikopol district, with heavy artillery, but there were no casualties, and air defense was practiced in Kryvyi Rih district.
Russian rocket attacks on Pavlohrad and drone strikes in Nikopol district resulted in at least three people being injured and several buildings and infrastructure damaged.
Despite constant shelling, which complicates the restoration, DTEK is working to restore electricity supply in the regions along the contact line.
The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into a Russian drone attack on Marhanets, Nikopol district, which injured two people and damaged residential buildings and a car.
russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, damaging buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, and fences.
The Russian military shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, twice with heavy artillery, damaging buildings, including an administrative building and private homes, but causing no casualties.
At night, the Russian military shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery, but fortunately there were no casualties. In addition, electricity was restored in Kryvyi Rih.
At night, Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery, damaging property, but no one was injured or killed.
Five kamikaze drones destroyed a military unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region, leaving 15,000 people without electricity and damaging homes in the Nikopol district.
Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine, injuring two residents of the regional center.
Due to a power outage caused by a drone attack in the Kryvyi Rih region of Ukraine, more than 100 miners were trapped underground, but some were rescued.
At night, Russian troops fired about a dozen shells and artillery at villages in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing no casualties.
On January 31, russians attacked Ukraine's Dnipro region using 13 kamikaze drones and artillery fire. The attack wounded one woman and damaged residential buildings, infrastructure, and industrial facilities.
Over the past 24 hours, russian forces attacked Ukraine's Dnipro region more than a dozen times, using drones, artillery and rockets, damaging dozens of buildings and vehicles.
Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with drones at night; one drone was shot down and another hit civilian infrastructure, causing a fire.