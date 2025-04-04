Nikopol, Bulgaria

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12661 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22233 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61081 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207736 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119321 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386656 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307073 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213131 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243903 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254949 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
News by theme

Russian attack on Dnipro: two infrastructure facilities damaged, 2 killed, 15 wounded, 9 missiles shot down in the region in the morning, 2 more at night

On the night of April 19, the Dnipro region was attacked by Russian troops: 9 missiles were shot down in the morning and 2 more at night, but some missiles hit, damaging infrastructure in Dnipro, a business in Pavlohrad, causing destruction and casualties in Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, 2 people were killed in Dnipro and 15 were injured.

War • April 19, 05:19 AM • 24840 views

Kherson region: Russians shell Kozatske village, woman injured

A 73-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized as a result of Russian shelling of Kozatske village in Kherson region.

War • March 20, 05:26 PM • 27306 views

Russian army attacked Nikopol in the morning, there was a fire at a gas station - SES

Russian troops attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing a fire at a gas station, which was extinguished by rescuers without casualties.

War • March 18, 10:29 AM • 28790 views

In Kryvyi Rih debris fell on a five-story building during a "Shahed" attack, no casualties

Late in the evening, the air defense shot down 2 Shaheds in Kryvyi Rih district, the debris damaged a building and caused a fire, although no one was injured, and Russian troops shelled Nikopol district, damaging buildings and infrastructure.

War • March 18, 06:19 AM • 28590 views

russian shelling damaged 2 houses and a gas pipeline in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but no casualties were reported

the russian military attacked the communities of Myrivsk and Marhanetska in the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine with heavy artillery, damaging two private houses and a gas pipeline, but causing no casualties. The situation in Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas remains under control.

War • February 11, 06:23 AM • 41954 views

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol district, damages five residential buildings and communications

On Friday, the Russian army continued shelling Nikopol district, damaging private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a power line, but fortunately no one was injured, the head of the regional military administration said.

War • February 9, 04:55 PM • 27946 views

No electricity shortage, 3 units and TPP building are out of service for short-term repairs - Ministry of Energy

No electricity shortages have been reported in Ukraine's power grid. Three power units and a building of the TPP were taken out of operation for short-term repairs.

Economy • February 9, 08:28 AM • 24497 views

Nikopol District Military Administration refutes fake about Russians' alleged digging under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir

The head of the Nikopol district military administration denied claims that Russians had built a tunnel under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir and that a sabotage group had infiltrated the region and killed the deputy mayor of Nikopol.

War • February 8, 04:46 PM • 28666 views

Murder of deputy mayor of Nikopol: city council officially confirms death of Vitaliy Zhuravlev

The Nikopol City Council confirmed the death of Deputy Mayor Vitaliy Zhuravlev after unidentified persons shot at a car in Nikopol.

Politics • February 8, 02:06 PM • 109428 views

Russian Army Attacks Community in Dnipropetrovs'k Region at Night, Air Defense Exercises in Kryvyi Rih district - RMA

At night, Russian troops shelled the community of Myrivka, Nikopol district, with heavy artillery, but there were no casualties, and air defense was practiced in Kryvyi Rih district.

War • February 8, 06:22 AM • 29273 views

Dnipropetrovs'k region: a woman was injured in Pavlohrad due to a Russian missile strike

Russian rocket attacks on Pavlohrad and drone strikes in Nikopol district resulted in at least three people being injured and several buildings and infrastructure damaged.

War • February 7, 05:22 PM • 25978 views

DTEK CEO on the situation in the frontline regions: We don't have time to restore, there is more shelling and more blackouts

Despite constant shelling, which complicates the restoration, DTEK is working to restore electricity supply in the regions along the contact line.

War • February 7, 05:18 PM • 33333 views

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into drone attack in Marhanets that injured two people

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into a Russian drone attack on Marhanets, Nikopol district, which injured two people and damaged residential buildings and a car.

War • February 6, 05:24 PM • 26274 views

russians fired a dozen shells at Dnipropetrovs'k region: houses and a gas pipeline were damaged

russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, damaging buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, and fences.

War • February 5, 04:51 PM • 33980 views

Occupants shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery twice a day

The Russian military shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, twice with heavy artillery, damaging buildings, including an administrative building and private homes, but causing no casualties.

War • February 4, 04:57 PM • 37503 views

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol with artillery at night

At night, the Russian military shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery, but fortunately there were no casualties. In addition, electricity was restored in Kryvyi Rih.

War • February 4, 07:17 AM • 32673 views

Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery at night

At night, Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery, damaging property, but no one was injured or killed.

War • February 4, 06:25 AM • 29401 views

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, there were several hits from drone attacks, and fires broke out.

Five kamikaze drones destroyed a military unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region, leaving 15,000 people without electricity and damaging homes in the Nikopol district.

War • February 3, 05:59 AM • 30218 views

Dnipropetrovs'k region: two people wounded in Nikopol due to Russian shelling

Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine, injuring two residents of the regional center.

War • February 2, 05:02 PM • 27981 views

100 miners stuck underground due to drone attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Due to a power outage caused by a drone attack in the Kryvyi Rih region of Ukraine, more than 100 miners were trapped underground, but some were rescued.

Society • February 2, 05:37 AM • 31461 views

Russian army attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region twice at night, no casualties

At night, Russian troops fired about a dozen shells and artillery at villages in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing no casualties.

War • February 1, 06:48 AM • 28653 views

russians attacked Dnipro region with drones and artillery: 47-year-old woman wounded, destruction

On January 31, russians attacked Ukraine's Dnipro region using 13 kamikaze drones and artillery fire. The attack wounded one woman and damaged residential buildings, infrastructure, and industrial facilities.

War • January 31, 04:58 PM • 30771 views

russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and rockets: one person injured, there is destruction

Over the past 24 hours, russian forces attacked Ukraine's Dnipro region more than a dozen times, using drones, artillery and rockets, damaging dozens of buildings and vehicles.

War • January 30, 05:03 PM • 90320 views

Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih district with drones at night: one was shot down and another hit civilian infrastructure

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with drones at night; one drone was shot down and another hit civilian infrastructure, causing a fire.

War • January 30, 06:30 AM • 25589 views