Nikopol, Bulgaria

Russian attack on Dnipro: two infrastructure facilities damaged, 2 killed, 15 wounded, 9 missiles shot down in the region in the morning, 2 more at night

On the night of April 19, the Dnipro region was attacked by Russian troops: 9 missiles were shot down in the morning and 2 more at night, but some missiles hit, damaging infrastructure in Dnipro, a business in Pavlohrad, causing destruction and casualties in Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, 2 people were killed in Dnipro and 15 were injured.