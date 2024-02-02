100 miners stuck underground due to drone attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Due to a power outage caused by a drone attack in Kryvyi Rih district, 100 mine workers were trapped underground. Some of them have already been brought to the surface. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on the night of February 2, the Russian army attacked the Kryvyi Rih district with drones. Three shahids were shot down by defenders from the Vostok military group. However, there were also UAV hits.

This led to power outages for more than 40 thousand subscribers. In particular, two mines. More than 100 workers remained underground. Some of them have already been brought to the surface. the statement reads

Addendum Addendum

The aggressor fired from artillery in Nikopol district. They targeted Marhanets and Myrovska community. People are unharmed.

According to updated information, a 37-year-old man was injured in yesterday's attack on the Pokrovske village community. He sustained shrapnel wounds and a fracture. The victim was hospitalized in moderate condition.

