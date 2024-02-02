People and businesses without power in Kryvyi Rih: Russians hit Ukrenergo substation

On the night of February 2, Russia carried out a new massive drone strike on the southern and central regions of Ukraine. One of Ukrenergo's substations was damaged. In Kryvyi Rih, household and industrial consumers are without power. This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

It is noted that Ukrenergo and SES specialists are inspecting the equipment. Emergency repair work will begin immediately after the inspection is completed.

On the night of February 2, the Russians carried out a massive drone strike in Kirovohrad region.

Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih .

Due to the morning attack of the Russian Federation, damage to networks in two regions - Ukrenergo