Due to the morning attack of the Russian Federation, damage to networks in two regions - Ukrenergo

The morning rocket attack by Russian troops caused damage to the power grids in Dnipropetrovs'k and Kharkiv regions. Consumption is high, but no shortage is expected. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on January 22, there was an increase in consumption, which was caused by the frosty weather that lasted from the weekend and the beginning of the working week, when consumption traditionally increases. Today, as of 9:10 a.m., consumption is at the level of yesterday.

As noted, electricity generated by power plants of all types is currently sufficient to ensure energy supply to consumers.

Ukrenergo "does not forecast any shortage of electricity in the power system during the day." But the overall level of consumption, as indicated, remains high, which is typical for the winter season. And they called for rational consumption of electricity.

As noted, new equipment was put into operation at one of Ukrenergo's substations in the central region to replace the equipment destroyed by missile attacks last winter. This has increased the reliability of power supply in the region, the company said.

Due to technical disruptions, there are reportedly some consumers without power in Chernihiv region. The power supply is expected to be restored in the coming hours.

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 414 settlements remain without electricity. The shelling caused new damage to the power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

