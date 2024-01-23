There is no electricity shortage, there is damage to power grids in Kharkiv due to Russian attack - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104655 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114334 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144838 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141033 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178079 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285467 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178316 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38855 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42358 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52891 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73481 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 39913 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104657 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285469 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252569 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237623 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262780 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73481 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144839 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107700 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107640 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123691 views
There is no electricity shortage, there is damage to power grids in Kharkiv due to Russian attack - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32031 views

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports that there is no shortage of electricity, and two power units are in reserve to meet the needs of consumers. Some damage to networks in Kharkiv as a result of the attacks has affected supply; repairs are underway.

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, two units of generating equipment are in reserve, and there is damage to the grid in Kharkiv due to an enemy attack, the Energy Ministry reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are also planned. The TPP unit and building are in reserve and will be connected to the grid if necessary

- the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram.

The system is said to be balanced. No outage schedules are applied.

However, the ministry noted that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00). They also called for responsible electricity consumption.

Shelling

"After a series of hostile attacks in Kharkiv, there is damage to the networks in the Saltivsky residential area, and a gas pipeline has been damaged. After the hostilities in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a low-pressure gas inlet pipeline was damaged. Gas supply to 16 customers was cut off. The gas leak has been repaired," the Energy Ministry said.

As a result of the shelling, a 10 kV power line in Chernihiv region was disconnected, and 320 consumers were cut off at once. Almost all customers have been reconnected.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 4481 MWh, while no exports are expected, the agency said.

ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.61 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy

