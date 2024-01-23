There is no electricity shortage, there is damage to power grids in Kharkiv due to Russian attack - Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, two units of generating equipment are in reserve, and there is damage to the grid in Kharkiv due to an enemy attack, the Energy Ministry reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are also planned. The TPP unit and building are in reserve and will be connected to the grid if necessary - the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram.

The system is said to be balanced. No outage schedules are applied.

However, the ministry noted that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00). They also called for responsible electricity consumption.

Shelling

"After a series of hostile attacks in Kharkiv, there is damage to the networks in the Saltivsky residential area, and a gas pipeline has been damaged. After the hostilities in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a low-pressure gas inlet pipeline was damaged. Gas supply to 16 customers was cut off. The gas leak has been repaired," the Energy Ministry said.

As a result of the shelling, a 10 kV power line in Chernihiv region was disconnected, and 320 consumers were cut off at once. Almost all customers have been reconnected.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 4481 MWh, while no exports are expected, the agency said.

ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.61 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.